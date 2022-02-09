Samantha Ruth Prabhu's leg raises gets interrupted by two adorable gym partners: Watch hilarious video

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a true-blue fitness enthusiast who never lets anything interrupt her exercise session. However, during a recent training routine with her coach Junaid Shaikh, she got interrupted by two adorable gym partners. Though the star did not stop her exercise, the resulting video has left the internet and us in splits. It also inspired us to work out regularly and never skip a day at the gym.

Samantha posted a video of herself on Instagram stories doing Leg Raises at the gym. The clip is a recording of the star's online workout session with her coach Junaid. She captioned it with a facepalm Bitmoji because she had a typical dog parent moment in the clip as she got interrupted by her pets during her exercise.

Screenshot of Samantha's Instagram stories.

The hilarious clip begins with Samantha doing Leg Raises at her home gym, with her pet doggos Hash and Saasha giving her company. As she begins the exercise, her pet Hash, without a care in the world, goes and stands right below Samantha's legs and walks off. Then, her second pet Saasha follows their older sibling and stands right below the actor's legs before moving on. The star stays dedicated towards her exercise throughout this, but the moment cracked us up.

Watch the funny video here:

Leg Raises Benefits:

The video shows Samantha lying on the floor with her hands stretched out and doing Leg Raises, lifting her legs in the air without bending them at the knees. It is a strength training exercise that targets the abdomen muscle and the internal and external oblique muscles. It helps build abs, target belly fat and tone the body. Doing Leg Raises is beneficial for those working long hours sitting on a chair.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently made an appearance in the dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise. She also has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the pipeline.