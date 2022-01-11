Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels the BURN with no-equipment workout in new video, Kiara Advani reacts

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarted her new year 2022 with an intense no-equipment workout and felt the 'burn'. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal star is known for following a strict routine and mixing up various training strategies at the gym. And she did the same today as she trained with her coach Junaid Shaikh. We are inspired.

Samantha took to Instagram today, January 11, to post a video of herself training hard at the gym. The intense video impressed her followers on social media, including actor Kiara Advani, who also reacted to the post. Samantha shared the video and said she did a no-equipment workout and challenged her followers to do the routine.

Samantha captioned her post, "Kickstart your 2022 with this no-equipment 'level-up' challenge and feel the BURN. When my trainer Junaid Shaikh challenges me...I challenge you. Let's do it #levelupchallenge."

Watch the video:

The video begins with Samantha, dressed in a black sports bra and workout tights, sitting on the yoga mat with her legs under her hips. Then, her trainer instructed her to start the full-body routine, and the actor jumped from the floor to sit in a squat position. After this, she went back into the same pose with which she began the routine and repeated the regimen. Samantha did the exercise for ten reps (repetitions).

Throughout the gruelling full-body exercise, one can see Samantha sweating it out and feeling the burn with each rep. Her trainer keeps pushing her to bring full power into the jumps, and the actor does it perfectly.

After Samantha posted the video on her Instagram page, it instantly went viral and garnered more than 5 lakh views and several thousand comments within an hour. Kiara Advani also took to the comments section to drop a fire emoji.

Professionally, Samantha recently made an appearance in a special song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, in Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise. She also featured in the OTT series The Family Man 2 last year.