Samantha Ruth Prabhu is simply graceful in white blouse and skirt for Hyderabad event: Viral photos inside

Recently, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended an event with her friend Shilpa Reddy in Hyderabad. Pictures of the actor from the occasion are being shared on social media and show the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor dressed in a pristine white printed ensemble. The star once again stole our hearts with her simply graceful sartorial sense, and we are taking style notes from her.

Samantha posted pictures from the occasion on her Instagram stories. The star slipped into a printed white blouse and skirt set featuring statement-making details. With this ensemble, the actor proved why she swears by minimalism and comfort when choosing her looks.

Take a look at the photos here:

Samantha made jaws drop at the event wearing a white collared shirt featuring autumn-inspired red printed leaves. It comes with button-up details on the front, puffed shoulders, billowy long sleeves, and gathered cuffs. The star tucked the shirt inside her skirt to give it a chic retro feel.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Shilpa Reddy. (Instagram/@thegift_byhariharan)

The 34-year-old star teamed the shirt with a high-waisted knee-length skirt adorned with the matching red print, tassels attached to the hem, and wrap-around detail to cinch the ensemble together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in the white ensemble. (Instagram/@thegift_byhariharan)

Samantha teamed the ensemble with minimal accessories, keeping her look tasteful and fuss-free. A pair of nude-coloured peep-toe stilettos rounded it all off.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes jaw drop at event.(Instagram/@thegift_byhariharan)

Samantha's jewel picks with the white ensemble included textured tiny gold hoop earrings. Glossy nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-heavy make-up, subtle smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and sharp contour rounded off her glam picks.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu teams her ensemble with minimal jewels. (Instagram/@thegift_byhariharan)

Professionally, Samantha recently made an appearance in a special song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, in Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise. After the song's release, the star has revealed how difficult it was for her to portray a 'sexy' avatar.

Meanwhile, the star has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, and two Telugu films, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda, in the pipeline. She was last seen in the OTT series The Family Man 2 last year.