Samantha Ruth Prabhu in gorgeous rani pink silk saree greets fans at an event: Check out pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram recently to share pictures from an event she attended in Nalgonda, Telangana. The star, dressed in a gorgeous rani pink saree, greeted her fans at the occasion and proved that she is the queen of traditional dressing with her jaw-dropping look.

On Wednesday, February 23, Samantha posted several photos from an event she attended in Telangana. She captioned the post, "Nalgonda [heart emoji] You have my heart." The Shaakuntalam star was impeccably dressed in the viral pictures that showed her greeting fans at the occasion. Scroll ahead to see all the images.

Samantha's desi avatar in the rani pink silk saree is a perfect pick for your wedding guest wardrobe. It comes adorned with gold brocade embroidery, intricate threadwork, and bold patti borders on the hem and pallu. The star teamed the six yards with a matching blouse that features a round neckline, half sleeves decorated with brocade patti on the cuffs, and a bodycon silhouette.

Samantha accessorised the traditional attire with statement jewellery pieces, including an ornate ring, gold choker necklace featuring colourful gemstones, and matching gold earrings. Centre-parted sleek low bun, mauve lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, dainty bindi, dewy base make-up and a rosy glow rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha recently unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. It is based on the Indian play Abhijnanashakuntalam by the great poet Kalidasa. While Samantha plays Shakuntala in the movie, Dev Mohan will essay the role of king Dushyanta. "Presenting...Nature's beloved...the Ethereal and Demure. Shakuntala from #Shaakuntalam," the star captioned the post.

Apart from Shaakuntalam, Samantha also has Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline. The film, directed by Vignesh Shivn, will hit the cinemas on April 28.

