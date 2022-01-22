Samantha Ruth Prabhu's skiing video from Switzerland will give you travel goals: Internet is stunned

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is off for another vacation with her friends, and this time she chose the snowy landscape of Switzerland. The star escaped to the Central European country, home to numerous lakes, villages and the high peaks of the Alps, to chill and have some fun. She took to Instagram to share a picture and video of herself skiing. Fair warning: the posts will give you major travel goals.

Samantha's latest post from her vacation is a video of the star skiing in a snow-clad resort situated in Verbier, Switzerland. She called the adventurous experience 'new beginnings' and stunned the internet with her skiing skills. "Leave your ego at home they said...no truer words have been spoken. #newbeginnings #skiing," Samantha captioned the video.

Take a look at the post here:

The video shows Samantha, dressed in a trendy yellow windcheater jacket, white pants and other gears, skiing in a snow-covered hilly resort on day four of her holiday.

After Samantha shared the post, it garnered more than 3.7 million views and 8 lakh likes. Many users took to the comments section to praise Samantha and express their amazement at her skiing skills. Sophie Choudry wrote, "Woah! Amaze Sam." Pragya Jaiswal commented, "WOW."

See some of the comments:

Earlier, Samantha had posted a photo of herself dressed in the skiing gear. Though the star made skiing look extremely easy in the video, she revealed in this post that skiing is not easy, but it is definitely fun. "Day 4 is when the magic happens #skiingainteasybutitsureisfun," the Family Man actor captioned her post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a true traveller at heart, and she has been going on many holidays. Before Switzerland, the star had gone on a vacation to Goa, Dubai and completed the Char Dham Yatra.

On the professional front, Samantha recently made an appearance in a special dance number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. She was last seen in The Family Man 2.