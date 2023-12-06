Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Malaika Arora; best-dressed stars at The Archies premiere

The premiere of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies was held last night and saw all the big names in attendance. The guest list included stars like Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad, Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar, Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Shilpa Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Konkana Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharvari Wagh, Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, and others. Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and Malaika Arora at The Archies premiere. (Ht Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others came to support the star cast, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. While The Archies' cast stole the show with their striking ensembles, a few other celebs won the night with their sartorial choices. Check out the best-dressed celebrities below.

Best-dressed stars at The Archies premiere

Rekha

Rekha attends The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The evergreen Rekha attended The Archies premiere in her signature silk saree look. She chose a gorgeous green Kanjeeveram drape embroidered in an embellished patti border and worn traditionally, with the drape falling in a floor-grazing length. She teamed the six yards with a matching embroidered full-sleeved blouse, a matching embellished potli bag, rings, ornate jhumkis, centre-parted open long tresses, deep red lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, and a dainty red bindi.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor supported her sister, Khushi Kapoor, in a show-stealing black midi-length dress featuring multi-coloured gem embellishments, spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a figure-hugging fit. She styled the ensemble with strappy black high heels, statement rings, side-parted open wavy locks, nude lip shade, matching eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and blushed glowing skin.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif attends The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )

Katrina Kaif chose a black faux leather bodycon dress for The Archies premiere. The ensemble featuring a wide U neckline, double halter straps, and a midi hem length hugged the actor's enviable frame elegantly. She styled the outfit with side-parted open locks, silver pumps, and striking glam.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora arrived at The Archies premiere with Karan Johar and her sister, Amrita Arora. The style queen chose a powersuit with a sexy twist for the occasion. Malaika wore an oversized blazer and ill-fitted flared pants set decked in disco blue sequin embellishments for the occasion. While the blazer has notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and front pockets, she wore it with a plunging-neck black bralette. Centre-parted sleek hairdo, a blue sequinned bag, black pumps, a gold necklace, and minimal glam rounded it off.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )

Ananya Panday made heads turn at The Archies premiere in a strapless black body-hugging dress. She styled the steal-worthy look with silver hoops, a bracelet, rings, and black pumps. Lastly, the centre-parted sleek ponytail, baby pink lip shade, glowing base, on-fleek brows, mascara on the lashes, and rouge on the cheeks glammed the ensemble.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur poses for the paparazzi at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )

Aditya Roy Kapur made a dapper entrance at The Archies premiere in a navy blue suit featuring a notch-lapel blazer, straight-fitted pants, and a crisp button-down shirt. He completed the look with a rugged beard, back-swept hairdo, and dress shoes.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan at The Archies premiere in Mumbai last night. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ibrahim Ali Khan made the netizens swoon in a textured black blazer, matching pants with a tapered hem, and a white button-down shirt. He styled the outfit with a trimmed beard, a messy hairdo, Chelsea boots, and a stylish metallic watch.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attended The Archies premiere in a quirky yet cool look. While Hrithik wore an oversized black button-down notch-lapelled shirt, pinstriped tapered pants, a hat, nerdy glasses, and suede shoes, Saba complemented him in a coordinated floral-print bralette and a voluminous pleated skirt. She styled the ensemble with a top-handle bag, gold earrings, black stilettos, and a sleek retro-styled hairdo.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at The Archies. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Farhan Akhtar chose a black tailored blazer, matching pants, a white shirt, a floral-printed bow tie, dress shoes and a messy hairdo for The Archies premiere. His wife, Shibani Dandekar, attended the event in a burgundy strapless floor-length gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She styled the dress with a messy updo, a dainty necklace, matching rings, tulle bow-adorned heels, and striking glam.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor won the style game last night in a black textured blazer and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit on the front. She styled the glamorous ensemble with black stilettos, pulled-back open tresses, red lip shade, double-hoop earrings, winged eyeliner, and a glowing blushed base.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder chawla )

Shilpa Shetty channelled her boss-base avatar in a black cropped blouse featuring full-length sleeves attached with gloves, a fitted silhouette, a turtle neckline, and a midriff-baring hem. She teamed the top with Mugler skinny-fit double-denim jeans, a mini clutch, black pumps, dainty ear studs, open locks, and striking glam.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor at The Archies premiere.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya Kapoor cheered for her sister, Khushi Kapoor, at The Archies premiere in a pearl-white sleeveless gown featuring a cowl neckline, a figure-sculpting silhouette, and a floor-length hem. She styled the ensemble with a blue-sapphire necklace, open wavy locks, minimal glam, and silver stilettos.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala at The Archies premiere.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sobhita Dhulipala attended The Archies premiere in a bodycon blue midi-length dress featuring a gathered design on the front, full-length sleeves, and an asymmetric hem. Black stilettos, a matching clutch, a messy updo, winged eyeliner, dangling earrings, on-fleek brows, rouge on the cheeks, and a nude lip shade rounded it off.