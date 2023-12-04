Janhvi Kapoor dazzles the internet as she dances in floral saree and sleeveless blouse at an event: Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor attended an event in Mumbai last night for a jewellery brand. The paparazzi pages shared pictures and videos of the actor on social media, and the snippets show her dancing to Zingaat from her movie Dhadak at the affair. Janhvi chose a yellow floral saree and a sleeveless blouse for the occasion, dazzling her fans with her sartorial choices. Scroll through to check out Janhvi's look and read our detailed download on the ensemble. Janhvi Kapoor dances in a floral saree and sleeveless blouse at an event. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor dances at an event in a floral yellow saree

Janhvi Kapoor attends an event in a floral yellow saree and sleeveless blouse. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Last night, the paparazzi clicked Janhvi Kapoor at an event for a jewellery brand in the bay. The snippets showed Janhvi dancing to the beats of her song in a gorgeous summer-ready six yards. The saree is from the shelves of the clothing label Atelier Shikaar Bagh. Netizens also loved Janhvi's ethnic look and flooded the comments section with compliments. One wrote, "The cutest." Another commented, "You dance beautifully." Another fan complimented, "She looks gorgeous." A few other fans wrote, “She looks beautiful in a saree.”

Coming to the outfit details, Janhvi's chiffon saree comes in a sunshine yellow shade and features a floral pattern in blue, pink and green hues and a silk patti border. The actor wore it in traditional style, with the pleats on the front and the pallu draped on the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length. She teamed it with a matching yellow silk-satin sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline, cropped hem length, a fitted bust, and a backless design.

Janhvi accessorised the ethnic look with peep-toe sandals featuring killer high heels and minimal jewels, including a choker necklace adorned with pearls, embellished gold bangles, rings, and dainty jhumkis. Lastly, she chose a muted brown eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, blushed cheekbones, winged eyeliner, glowing skin, feathered brows, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks. A centre-parted open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch.