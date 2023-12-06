close_game
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan with their family cheer Suhana and Agastya at The Archies premiere: What they all wore

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan with their family cheer Suhana and Agastya at The Archies premiere: What they all wore

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Dec 06, 2023 10:59 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan attended The Archies premiere with their family. Check out what they wore to support Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, are set to debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Their family members attended last night's premiere of the much-anticipated movie - Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan, her mother, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan; Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and a few other family members arrived on the premiere red carpet to support Suhana and Agastya. Scroll ahead to check out what the Khan and Bachchan clan wore to the star-studded event.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan with their family members at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
What Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and their family wore to The Archies premiere

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the premiere of The Archies hand-in-hand with his daughter, Suhana Khan, who makes a debut in it. The paparazzi also captured SRK posing on the red carpet with his family, including Suhana, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, Gauri Khan and her mother. While Shah Rukh cheered for Suhana in a 'The Archies' printed shirt styled with a notch lapel black blazer, matching straight-fit pants, dress shoes, trimmed beard, and side-parted hairdo tied in a ponytail, Gauri wore a sleeveless black midi dress featuring a keyhole neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette accessorised with stacked bracelets, dangling earrings and embellished heels. Lastly, Aryan wore a leather biker jacket, black skinny-fit pants, and a matching tee for the premiere.

Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan cheered for his grandson, Agastya Nanda, in a textured bandhgala blazer, white button-down printed shirt, and black silk-satin baggy pants. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan wore a pearl-white embroidered silk suit, Aishwarya opted for a black embroidered blazer-styled gown, Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a black suit, Navya Nanda wore a one-shoulder deep red gown, and Shweta Bachchan complemented her son in a black golden-embroidered anarkali dress.

