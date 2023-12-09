Loved Katrina Kaif's jaw-dropping black faux leather dress for The Archies premiere? It is worth...

Katrina Kaif was among the many celebrities who attended the grand premiere of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The screening of the movie, which marks the debut of star kids like Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda, was attended by celebs in their best-dressed red carpet looks. Katrina Kaif also looked stunning at the affair as she posed for the paparazzi in a black vegan leather dress. If you loved her bodycon look, we have good news. We found the price of the ensemble. Scroll through to know all the details. Check out the price of the dress Katrina Kaif wore to The Archies premiere inside. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif attended The Archies premiere with her sister, Isabelle Kaif. The siblings arrived at the premiere dressed in striking looks. While the Tiger 3 actor chose a black faux leather dress for the occasion, Isabelle complemented her sister in a floral cropped blouse and midi skirt set. Meanwhile, Katrina's ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Alexis. It is from their cocktail dress collection.

Katrina's Alexis dress is called the Jacqueline Dress. It is a perfect sartorial pick for evening get-togethers with girlfriends or date nights with your beau. Adding it to your evening wear collection will cost ₹36,793 (USD 441).

Meanwhile, Katrina's black Jacqueline faux-leather dress features grained texture, dart detailing, thigh-high slit on the side, a halterneck tie fastening, spaghetti straps, partial lining, a wide square neckline accentuating her decolletage, a figure-hugging silhouette, and midi length hem.

Katrina accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including silver Christian Louboutin pumps with killer high heels, statement rings, and dainty earrings. Lastly, she chose on-fleek brows, nude pink lip shade, subtle eye makeup, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, and a glowing base for the glam picks. Side-parted open silky locks rounded it off.

Meanwhile, The Archies was released on Netflix on December 7.