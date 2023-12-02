Katrina Kaif at Red Sea Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah brings the Indian touch with dazzling black saree, statement blouse

Katrina Kaif attended the Red Sea Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, along with several celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Freida Pinto, and Will Smith, among others. Katrina brought the Indian touch to the awards show with her dazzling look in a black saree and a striking embellished blouse to glam up the drape. The star shared pictures of her red carpet look with fans on Instagram and delighted them with her sensational ethnic look. Scroll through to see what Katrina wore. Katrina Kaif at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah. (Instagram)

What Katrina Kaif wore to the Red Sea Film Festival 2023

Katrina Kaif posted pictures of her look from the Red Sea Film Festival with the caption, "A day at @redseafilm. So wonderful to see what a stunning festival @jomanaaalrashid and @moalturki have created in the Kingdom, the most warm and gracious hosts. Taking away so many wonderful memories." The saree Katrina wore for the event is from the shelves of Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eponymous label. Read our download on the traditional look below.

Katrina's black Sabyasachi chiffon saree features a semi-sheer silhouette, patti borders decked in shimmering sequins, and heavy sequinned embroidery on the pallu.

The actor wore the six yards traditionally, with the pleats on the front and the pallu falling from the shoulder elegantly in a floor-sweeping length. She completed the look with a black blouse featuring a round neckline, quarter-length sleeves, multi-coloured sequin embellishments, feather adornments, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem length.

Katrina chose minimal accessories with the drape, including dangling pearl-adorned earrings and killer high heels. Lastly, she chose winged eyeliner, muted smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, mauve lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, glowing base and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks. Side-parted and open tresses added an ethereal touch to her ethnic ensemble.

Meanwhile, the official page of the Red Sea Film Foundation also shared Katrina's pictures with the caption, "We were honoured to host the beloved Indian actress Katrina Kaif at Red Sea Mall, with the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, Mohammed Al Turki, where she joined the discussion, sharing glimpses of her rich cinematic history."