Katrina Kaif's mini dress with Vicky Kaushal; Samantha Ruth Prabhu's thigh-slit look should be in your 2024 party closet

Katrina Kaif and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were among the celebrities who wished their fans a Happy New Year by sharing snippets from their celebrations last night. While Katrina went on a camping trip in Rajasthan with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, Samantha celebrated her New Year by the beach. The two divas' posts stood out because we loved their dresses for welcoming 2024. Scroll through to know why they should be a part of your 2024 party closet. Katrina Kaif and Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrate New Year. (Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrate New Year

Katrina Kaif had flown to Rajasthan recently with Vicky Kaushal to celebrate New Year. The couple has a special connection with the state as they tied the knot there in 2021. Meanwhile, Samantha, who took a break from movies to recover and focus on her health, celebrated her New Year by the beach and enjoyed stunning fireworks. Katrina wore a floral mini dress, and Samantha chose a thigh-slit backless attire for the occasion. Steal style inspiration from these divas for your next outing.

Coming to Katrina Kaif's New Year look, she wore a floral white mini dress. Her ensemble features a collared neckline, front closures with the top buttons left open to form a plunge detail on the decolletage, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, pleated flowy skirt, mini hem length, and flower patterns done in orange, green and yellow shades.

Katrina styled the look by tying her tresses in a messy bun and opting for mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, glossy pink lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, a hint of highlighter on the contours, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose an aqua blue-coloured long dress to celebrate New Year. Her ensemble features spaghetti straps, a full back-revealing detail, a cowl neckline, a gathered design on the side of her hips, thigh-high slits adding a risque touch, and a figure-sculpting silhouette highlighting her enviable frame. She styled the ensemble with a layered chain, side-parted open wavy locks, dewy skin, and a no-makeup look.

