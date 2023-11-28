Long Weekends 2024: The complete list of long weekends in 2024

2024 is almost here! There's only one month to go, and we will soon say goodbye to 2023. As another year ends, we gear up to make resolutions about our health, personal life, reading books, career plans, and more. However, if you love to travel, you have come to the right place. If your resolution for the next year is to travel as much as you want, we have some good news for you. The upcoming year has more than 10 long weekends -- to be precise, you will have approximately 15 long weekends in 2024 to plan your dream trips. So, we decided to list all the dates and how you can manage your calendar to take some off work while immersing yourself in nature. Scroll through to see our list.

Check out the complete list of the long weekends in 2024. (Pexels)