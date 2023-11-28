Long Weekends 2024: The complete list of long weekends in 2024
Long Weekends in 2024: Travel on your mind for 2024? Check out our complete list of the long weekends for the upcoming year. Hint: There are around 15!
2024 is almost here! There's only one month to go, and we will soon say goodbye to 2023. As another year ends, we gear up to make resolutions about our health, personal life, reading books, career plans, and more. However, if you love to travel, you have come to the right place. If your resolution for the next year is to travel as much as you want, we have some good news for you. The upcoming year has more than 10 long weekends -- to be precise, you will have approximately 15 long weekends in 2024 to plan your dream trips. So, we decided to list all the dates and how you can manage your calendar to take some off work while immersing yourself in nature. Scroll through to see our list.
The Complete Long Weekends List of 2024
Long Weekend In January 2024
1) Saturday, December 30
Sunday, December 31
Monday, January 1: New Year's Day
Optional -- Tuesday, January 2 (Take the day off)
2) Saturday, January 13: Lohri
Sunday, January 14
Monday, January 15: Makar Sankranti, Pongal
Optional -- Tuesday, January 16 (Take the day off)
3) Friday, January 26: Republic Day
Saturday, January 27
Sunday, January 28
Long Weekend In March 2024
1) Friday, March 8: Maha Shivratri
Saturday, March 9: Gudi Padwa
Sunday, March 10
2) Saturday, March 23
Sunday, March 24
Monday, March 25: Holi
Optional -- Tuesday, March 26 (Take the day off)
3) Friday, March 29: Good Friday
Saturday, March 30
Sunday, March 31: Easter
Long Weekend In May 2024
1) Thursday, May 23: Buddha Purnima
Friday, May 24 (Take the day off)
Saturday, May 25
Sunday, May 26
Long Weekend In June 2024
1) Saturday, June 15
Sunday, June 16
Monday, June 17: Bakri Eid
Tuesday, June 18 (Take the day off)
Long Weekend In August 2024
1) Thursday, August 15: Independence Day and Parsi New Year
Friday, August 16 (Take the day off)
Saturday, August 17
Sunday, August 18
Monday, August 19: Raksha Bandhan (Restricted)
2) Saturday, August 24
Sunday, August 25
Monday, August 26: Janmashthami
Optional -- Tuesday, August 27 (Take the day off)
Long Weekend In September 2024
1) Thursday, September 5: Onam (Restricted)
Friday, September 6 (Take the day off)
Saturday, September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi
Sunday, September 8
2) Saturday, September 14
Sunday, September 15
Monday, September 16: Eid Milad Un Nabi (Restricted)
Long Weekend In October 2024
1) Friday, October 11: Maha Navmi (Restricted)
Saturday, October 12: Dussehra
Sunday, October 13
Long Weekend In November 2024
1) Friday, November 1: Diwali
Saturday, November 2
Sunday, November 3: Bhai Dooj
Optional -- November 4 (Take the day off)
2) Friday, November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Restricted)
Saturday, November 16
Sunday, November 17