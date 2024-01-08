Oppenheimer wins big at Golden Globe Awards 2024: What Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt wore

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has already bagged several awards at the first awards show of the season, Golden Globes 2024. While Cillian Murphy bagged the trophy for Best Male Actor Motion Picture-Drama at the Golden Globes, Robert Downey Jr won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Christopher Nolan bagged it for Best Director, and Ludwig Göransson won for the Best Original Score category. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category, which went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. The cast of the epic biographical attended the red carpet event in stylish ensembles. Scroll down to see what the cast of Oppenheimer wore to the Golden Globe Awards. Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt at the Golden Globe Awards 2024. (Reuters)

What Oppenheimer's cast wore to the Golden Globe Awards 2024

Cillian Murphy

Irish actor Cillian Murphy attends the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. (AFP)

Cillian Murphy opted for a sleek black velvet suit to attend the Golden Globe Awards 2024. Cillian, who won the Best Male Actor Motion Picture-Drama award for Oppenheimer, styled the classy look with a leather-strap watch, black dress shoes, and a white pocket square. Meanwhile, the Oppenheimer actor's blazer features notch lapels, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a relaxed fit. Lastly, the classic white shirt comes with raised collars, pleated designs on the front, and button closures.

Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr at the Golden Globe Awards with his wife, Susan Downey. (AFP)

Robert Downey Jr arrived at the Golden Globes with his wife, Susan Downey. While Susan complemented her husband in a ruby and black bead-encrusted strappy gown, Robert donned a burgundy suit, accessorised with black chunky Chelsea boots, rings, a vintage watch, and his signature tinted glasses. Robert's blazer features notch lapel collars, a double-breasted front button closure, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves. Straight-fitted pants, a matching burgundy tie, and a black button-down shirt completed the look.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. (AFP)

Emily Blunt arrived at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 at the Beverly Hills with her husband, John Krasinski. Emily attended the awards ceremony in an Alexander McQueen gilded gown with a sheer tulle skirt. The custom-made regal ensemble features spaghetti straps, a wide skirt, a subtle V-neck, and a fitted bodice embellished with gold sequins in abstract floral-like embroidery. A gold necklace with diamonds, a gold-and-diamond cuff, rings, diamond stud earrings, glittery gold manicure, glowy makeup, and a messy bun glammed up her look.