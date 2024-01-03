Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's unseen New Year bash pic delights fans, what the rumoured couple wore at the party

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spent the New Year together, and a new unseen picture from a bash with friends has broken the internet. The two stars have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The paparazzi also clicked them leaving on a vacation together at the Mumbai airport near New Year's Eve. The photo from Ananya and Aditya's New Year party shows them dressed in chic ensembles. Scroll through to see what the lovebirds wore for the occasion. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrate New Year with friends. (Reddit/BollyBlindsNGossip)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrate New Year together

A paparazzi page shared a picture of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur from their New Year party with their close friends. The click was originally posted by a Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip, with the caption, "Aditya and Ananya celebrated New Year in London with friends." The rumoured couple's fans loved the photo and flooded social media with compliments. One fan commented, "Good looking couple, Adi and Ananya [heart emoji]." Another wrote, "Inki jodi kitni achi hai [What a great couple]." A user remarked, “They look so happy together.”

What Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur wore

Ananya Panday embraced the checkered print and coordinated style statement for the New Year's party. She wore a tweed long blazer, which comes in several shades of brown and features full-length sleeves, notch-lapel collars, front button closures, padded shoulders, tailored fitting, and thigh-length hem. She teamed the jacket with a matching mini-length skirt and a beige-coloured turtleneck knitted sweater.

Ananya styled her ensemble with black-coloured sheer stockings, an off-white mini shoulder bag, knee-length black heeled boots, and minimal jewels. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open locks, feathered brows, a dewy base, rouge cheekbones, and a no-makeup look for the glam picks with the winter-ready fit.

Meanwhile, Aditya complemented Ananya in an all-black look featuring a tailored blazer, matching straight-leg pants, and a turtleneck sweater. He styled the outfit with black Chelsea boots, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo.

What do you think of their New Year party look?