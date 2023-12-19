Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's screening was held at Excel Entertainment's office in Mumbai last night. The occasion saw many stars in attendance, including Siddhant, Adarsh, Ananya, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Orry, among others. The stars chose casual-chic outfits for the affair. Scroll through to check out who wore what at the special screening. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapoor cheered for Ananya Panday at her new film's screening in a casual fit, and she turned heads at the occasion in a stunning crop tee, mini skirt and an oversized blazer combination. The paparazzi clicked the rumoured lovebirds outside the screening venue. While Ananya chose a white tee with a tied front, a black mini skirt with denim design, a notch lapel blazer, Prada slip-ons, dainty accessories, and minimal glam, Aditya complemented her in a grey check-print shirt, plain grey crew neck tee, distressed grey denim jeans, matching sneakers, trimmed beard, and a baseball cap.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi at his film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant Chaturvedi attended the screening of his movie in a quirky ensemble. He chose a multi-coloured baggy button-down shirt featuring front button closures, wide collars, and full-length sleeves. He wore it with black oversized pants, black heeled Chelsea boots, a trimmed beard, and a messy hairdo.

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav at his film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Adarsh Gourav arrived at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening in an olive green-coloured half-sleeve Onitsuka Tiger print tee and light blue baggy denim jeans. He styled the ensemble with white sneakers, a trimmed beard, and a silver chain.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan attended her BFF Ananya Panday's movie screening in a black sleeveless turtleneck body-hugging top and high-waisted light blue flared denim jeans. She completed the look with a gold bracelet, stylish watch, stilettos, and a black patterned leathered shoulder bag. Centre-parted open wavy locks, brown lip shade, and dewy blushed skin rounded it off.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor coordinated her outfit with BFF Suhana Khan to attend her other BFF Ananya Panday's movie screening. She wore a sleeveless black bodysuit with a crewneck and styled it with dark blue denim jeans with a straight-leg baggy fitting. She styled the ensemble with a mini shoulder bag, stilettos, a centre-parted sleek bun, and minimal dewy makeup.

Orry aka Ohan Awatramani

Orry embraced the colour-coordinated fashion to attend the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening dressed in a maroon-coloured biker leather jacket, straight-leg baggy pants, and a matching ombre-pattern crewneck tee. He styled the ensemble with chunky black Chelsea boots, hoop earrings, a trimmed beard, and a backswept half-tied hairdo.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sobhita Dhulipala chose a neutral-coloured fit for the occasion and served a steal-worthy sartorial moment. She wore a pinstriped pink cropped shirt featuring a wrap-around tie detail, full-length sleeves, and a collared neckline. High-waisted white pants, black oxford shoes, a sleek bun, and dainty earrings gave the finishing touch.