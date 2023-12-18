Orry calls Tripti Dimri 'most beautiful woman of the moment' as she stuns in a red dress at an event. See photos

Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn's BFF, Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, attended an event last night. He shared several pictures and videos from the occasion, and one of the pictures shows him posing with Tripti Dimri. The pictures soon garnered love from netizens. A paparazzi page even shared the photos and captioned them, "Orry with beauty Tripti." Tripti's fans loved the images and also left comments. One called her 'beautiful', another wrote, "She so gorgeous." Scroll through to see what Orry posted. Tripti Dimri hangs out with Orry, aka Orhan Awatramni. (Instagram)

Orhan Awatramani and Tripti Dimri hang out

Orhan Awatramani and Tripti Dimri met at an event last evening in Mumbai. Orry shared two pictures with Tripti on his Instagram stories. The post shows Orry striking his signature pose with the Animal actor. He captioned the first photo, "Just me and the most beautiful women of the moment," and the second post, "When she looks so nice you have to post her twice!" Scroll through to see what Tripti wore at the affair and read our detailed download on her look inside.

Orry and Tripti Dimri hang out an event. (Instagram)

Tripti Dimri chose a deep red ensemble for the occasion, serving a perfect sartorial pick for the Christmas season. You can take inspiration from Tripti's look to build a look for the festivities and even layer it with a trench and boots to beat the chill in the air. Meanwhile, the actor's dress features spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline highlighting her decolletage, a silver embellished bow attachment on the front, a midi length hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her svelte frame.

Tripti styled the striking red look with minimal accessories, including double hoop silver embellished earrings and statement rings. Lastly, she chose subtle smoky eyes, darkened brows, glossy caramel-coloured lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, a dewy base, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks. Side-parted open locks with well-defined waves gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Tripti was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Apart from Tripti, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor.