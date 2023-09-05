Janhvi Kapoor makes Anshula Kapoor and BFF Orhan Awatramani swoon over her dreamy pics in a linen saree: See inside

Janhvi Kapoor is back with her dreamy saree photoshoot series, and the internet cannot keep calm. The actor posted pictures of herself clad in a printed linen saree on Instagram. Fans loved Janhvi's photos and took to the comments section to praise her. Her sister, Anshula Kapoor, and BFF Orhan Awatramani were among several followers who posted compliments under the post. Scroll through to check out Janhvi's pictures in the ensemble. Janhvi Kapoor shares magical pictures of herself clad in a linen saree for a dreamy photoshoot. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's dreamy photoshoot in a saree

Janhvi Kapoor's latest pictures show her posing while sitting gracefully on the floor and clad in a linen-printed saree. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia styled Janhvi in the retro-inspired look. She wore a brick-coloured linen saree featuring a broad gold border, stripes in green, purple, red and mustard hues, and contrasting black piping on the trims. The actor draped it over her body in the traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder and pleats on the front. She completed the ethnic look with a tube blouse.

Janhvi ditched overpowering accessories with the saree, allowing it to be the star of her dreamy look. She just wore a statement gold ring in a floral design. Lastly, she chose muted pink eye shadow, feathered brows, blushed pink cheeks, dewy skin, mascara on the lashes, smudged eyeliner, glossy pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to her dream saree look.

Anshula Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani comment on Janhvi's post

Janhvi's photoshoot garnered praise from netizens. Her sister Anshula Kapoor commented, "Stunning." Orhan Awatramani wrote "Chocolate Loving Girl." Stylist Priyanka Kapadia remarked, "Beautyyy." A fan commented, " Beautiful." A few others dropped hearts and fire emojis to compliment Janhvi.

Meanwhile, this is one of the many pictures from Janhvi Kapoor's dreamy saree photo series. Earlier, the star captured the elegance of the classic drape in retro-inspired photoshoots. Check it out below.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She has Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkumar Rao in the pipeline. She even has Ulajh in her kitty, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah.