Janhvi Kapoor's chiffon saree to promote Bawaal with Varun Dhawan came with an eye-catching blouse. See pics, video

If you have followed Janhvi Kapoor's sartorial journey, you would know she loves wearing chiffon sarees. The star has proved her ease with styling Indian ethnic wear since she debuted in the industry. And with the resurgence of the chiffon six yards, Janhvi added the look into her roster to promote Bawaal. Today, Janhvi, with Varun Dhawan, stepped out in Mumbai to attend a promotional event for the movie in a pastel green saree and an eye-catching blouse. Janhvi Kapoor in chiffon saree and an eye-catching blouse promotes Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan promote Bawal

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan promote Bawal in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Mumbai today. The duo promoted their recently-released film Bawaal in the bay. The pictures and video show Janhvi and Varun posing for the paparazzi during light showers in the city and interacting with the media. While Varun looked smart in a striped black-and-white crew-neck T-shirt, a white denim jacket, and acid-washed grey denim jeans, Janhvi made a traditional statement in a chiffon saree and an embellished blouse.

Janhvi Kapoor's traditional look decoded

Janhvi's chiffon silk saree comes in a pleasing summer shade of pastel green and features broad patti borders and embellished beaded tassels on the pallu. She draped it around her svelte frame in traditional style, with pleats on the front and the pallu falling from the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Janhvi wore the six yards with a matching pastel green-coloured bralette-style blouse featuring noodle straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline highlighting her decolletage, heavy sequin embellishments, fitted bust, and a cropped hem length.

Janhvi elevated the ensemble by choosing minimal accessories, including dainty earrings, rings, and matching high heels. Lastly, she chose side-parted open wavy locks, darkened brows, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.