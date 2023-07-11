Janhvi Kapoor in chiffon saree dances with Varun Dhawan on Bawaal latest song, fan calls her 'Yash Raj heroine': Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan, Bawaal. The two stars launched the movie's trailer recently, and Janhvi slipped into a chiffon Manish Malhotra saree for the occasion. She shared pictures and a video of herself dancing with Varun to a love song from the film Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. Fans loved Janhvi's Indian attire for the clip and called her a 'Yash Raj heroine'. Scroll through to see the snippets and read what fans wrote. Janhvi Kapoor in chiffon saree dances with Varun Dhawan on Bawaal latest song. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor in a chiffon saree

Janhvi Kapoor shared a clip with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan with the caption, "Kitna Pyaar Karte [heart and fire emoji]," and used the song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from the movie. The post shows Varun and Janhvi dancing on a yacht. While Janhvi stunned in her neon green embellished chiffon saree, Varun looked dapper in a monotone look. Check out the pictures and video below.

Janhvi Kapoor turns into a Yash Raj heroine

Janhvi's snippets from Bawaal promotions show her in a neon green chiffon saree and a royal blue-coloured halter-neck blouse. The star nailed colour-block fashion in the Manish Malhotra ensemble. Fans loved her ethnic look and flooded the comments section with compliments. One wrote, "Giving YASH RAJ HEROINE vibes in sarees." Another commented, "So pretty Janhvi." A user remarked, "She looks beautiful in sarees."

Janhvi's green chiffon saree features beaded embellishments on the border. She wore it traditionally, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder elegantly. Meanwhile, the sleeveless royal blouse has a halter plunging neckline, a cropped hem, a fitted bust, and shimmering sequinned adornments.

Janhvi accessorised the traditional attire with block heels, a statement emerald ring, and matching dainty earrings. Lastly, side-parted open wavy locks, glossy mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, feathered brows, beaming highlighter, and light contouring completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Varun complemented Janhvi in a cream-patterned Polo shirt featuring half-length sleeves, an open-collared neckline, and a fitted silhouette. He wore matching straight-leg trousers, suede boots, and a luxurious watch to complete the look.