Ananya Panday serves the ultimate comfy date night look in off-shoulder top and trendy denims. Watch

Ananya Panday and her styling team have served some incredible sartorial moments this past year. From the Mugler bodycon for a Swarovski event in NYC to the sleek look for the Jimmy Choo gala in Mumbai, Ananya's style journey has earned her a thumbs up from fashion enthusiasts and her fans equally. Most recently, Ananya slipped into the comfiest date night look for a casual day outing in the bay. Scroll through to check it out. Ananya Panday poses for the paparazzi in an off-shoulder top and trendy denims. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday serves the ultimate comfy date night look

The paparazzi clicked Ananya Panday outside the Excel Entertainment office in Khar, Mumbai. They shared pictures and videos of the actor on social media. The snippets show Ananya exiting her car and posing for the cameras before entering the Excel building. Ananya chose a mint green-coloured blouse and funky denim jeans for the occasion. Fans loved Ananya's look and dropped compliments under the paparazzi video. One user wrote, "Her dressing sense is what I love the most." Another commented, "She looks gorgeous." Read our download on Ananya's look below.

Ananya's sleeveless mint green top features an off-shoulder detail on one side, a fitted silhouette hugging her torso, a gathered design on the hem, and ribbon ties on either side. She teamed the blouse with light-blue-coloured denim jeans featuring frayed detailing on the trims, side pockets, a flared hem, a high-rise waist, and a baggy silhouette.

The paparazzi clicked Ananya Panday outside Excel Entertainment office. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including chunky white sneakers with front lace-up, gemstone-adorned rings, and hoop earrings. Lastly, she chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, a dewy base, cherry-toned lip shade, and highlighter on the contours for the glam picks. Centre-parted open tresses styled in soft waves gave her date-night-ready look a finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.