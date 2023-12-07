Suhana Khan's stunning black blazer dress for The Archies promotion sets trend for badass women. Her outfit costs...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is all set to debut in The Archies with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Suhana has been promoting the film with her co-stars, and her outfits have won compliments on social media. Most recently, Suhana wore a black blazer dress for a promotional event and dropped sartorial inspiration for badass women. We found out the price details for the ensemble, in case, you loved Suhana's look. Scroll through to find out. Suhana Khan wore a stunning black blazer dress to promote her debut film The Archies. (Instagram)

What Suhana Khan wore for The Archies promotion

Suhana Khan's stylist, Poornamrita Singh, dropped pictures of the debutant on Instagram with a heart and fire emoji. Poornamrita shared that Suhana's blazer dress is from the shelves of the fast fashion clothing label H&M India's holiday collection. Fans loved Suhana's all-black look and flooded the comments section with praise for Suhana. One fan wrote, "Princess of King Khan." Another commented, "So beautiful!" Another wrote, "Mashallah [evil eye emojis]." Scroll ahead to read our download of Suhana's look.

What is the price of Suhana Khan's dress?

Suhana Khan's H&M dress is called the Double-breasted bandeau dress. It is available on the clothing label's website. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹4,999. It is a perfect look for date nights or outings with your friends. You can even don the outfit during winter by layering it with a blazer and boots.

The price of Suhana Khan's dress. (hm.com)

Meanwhile, the dress features a strapless bandeau neckline, front button closures, ankle-length hem, double-breasted silhouette, a fitted design accentuating her svelte frame, hook-and-eye fastener at one side, and a knee-high slit on the front. She wore the black blazer dress with minimal accessories, including cobalt blue suede pumps with high heels, dainty gold hoop earrings, and a statement bracelet.

Lastly, Suhana chose subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara on the eyelashes, mauve lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and light contouring for the glam picks. Side-parted open locks with defined waves gave the finishing touch.