Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday: Which sarees are your favourite Gen-Z stars wearing

Sarees are an evergreen style statement and a must-have silhouette in every fashionista's wardrobe. Even your favourite Bollywood celebs love wearing the classic drape. So, if you are looking for inspiration to glam up your wardrobe with the six yards, the best place to take inspiration is from these star's collections. And if you are looking to follow the latest trends, hop onto the most stylish Gen-Z stars' Instagram accounts, and you will find tons of steal-worthy pieces. But if you need help, we decided to round up some of your favourite picks from Gen-Z stars' latest looks. The list features Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more celebs. Scroll through to find out. Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday; Gen-Z stars stun in gorgeous drapes. (Instagram)

Which sarees are your favourite Gen-Z stars wearing

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in silk saree. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's love for ethnic wear is not a secret. The star's wardrobe is full of steal-worthy traditional pieces. However, it is her saree collection that leaves fashion enthusiasts swooning. Lately, Janhvi has been obsessing over capturing the old-world essence with her choice of six yards for recent festive celebrations in a gold and a yellow embroidered art silk sarees. She styled the two drapes with heavily embellished embroidered blouse pieces, statement earrings, and striking glam.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan strikes a pose in two gorgeous sarees. (Instagram)

Suhana Khan's recent favourites have been heavily embellished net and chiffon sarees - one from the shelves of Sabyasachi Mukherjee and the other by Arpita Mehta. While the net gold saree with a spaghetti strapped blouse comes adorned in floral sequin embellishments, the deep blue drape has beaded adornments on the borders and sequinned design on the sleeveless blouse.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's recent looks in stunning six yards. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday recently served her fashion A-game while attending Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and an award show in the bay. The star wore Chikankari embroidered deep red and ivory sarees. Earlier, the star won hearts with her drapes as she promoted her film Dream Girl - our favourite picks were the jade green silk saree, peach and pink-coloured floral chiffon saree, and a yellow organza saree.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor's latest looks in gorgeous drapes. (Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor's recent saree picks should be your holy grail for weddings or festive celebrations at home. Our favourite picks included the star's blush pink sequinned saree with a sleeveless gold blouse, a pastel blue embroidered drape with a statement plunge-neck blouse, and a brocade purple saree with a gold quarter-sleeve-length blouse.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor strikes a pose in two sarees. (Instagram)

Our favourite saree picks from Shanaya Kapoor's personal wardrobe include a white net saree and a sequinned turquoise chiffon saree. While she wore the ivory drape with a statement cropped blouse featuring a wide sweetheart neckline, she paired the chiffon six yards with a sleeveless bustier blouse.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari wears three gorgeous sarees. (Instagram)

For her latest saree looks, Palak Tiwari chose a sequin and feather embellished beige saree, a floral printed cotton drape in green and pink shades, and another thread and sequin-adorned black saree. While she wore the beige and black numbers with a plunging-neck bralette style blouse, she glammed up the cotton six yards with a sleeveless Ikat-printed blouse with a deep neckline.

