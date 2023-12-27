Ananya Panday and rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur leave for New Year holidays in winter-ready fits. Watch

Bollywood celebrities are leaving behind their busy lives in Mumbai to jet off to scenic locations and ring in the New Year 2024. Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are the latest stars that headed out of the bay for their winter holidays. The paparazzi clicked the duo outside the Mumbai airport today. Scroll through to check out what they wore to catch their flight and steal some winter-styling inspirations from Aditya and Ananya. Ananya Panday and rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur at the Mumbai airport.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur leave for the holidays

A paparazzi page shared a video of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at the Mumbai airport today, with the caption, "Couple heading for their New Year plans." The rumoured couple arrived separately, greeted the media present outside the airport, posed for a few pictures, and then headed inside. While Ananya and Aditya colour-coordinated their base layers by opting for a beige-toned top and pants, the rumoured couple chose different check-printed coats to complete their airport fits. Read our download on their looks below.

Ananya Panday wore a neutral-toned beige sweatshirt featuring a hoodie, full-length sleeves, and a baggy fitting. She styled it with matching jogger pants with a flared hem, a high-rise waistline, and a baggy fitting. She rounded off the airport look with a check-printed blazer adorned with a quirky glittery patchwork design on the back, notch lapels, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a relaxed fitting. She rounded it all off with a no-makeup look, open locks, a tan tote bag, sneakers, and a baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur complemented his rumoured girlfriend in an off-white crew neck T-shirt and tan brown-coloured jogger pants. He layered his outfit with a blue and white-coloured check printed shacket featuring a collared neckline, full sleeves, an open front, and a relaxed fitting. Lastly, a baseball cap, sneakers, tinted shades, and a trimmed beard gave the finishing touch.