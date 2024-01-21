Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones

The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a historic and significant moment. The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22. On this day, all central government offices across India will remain closed for half a day in view of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya. As people get ready to celebrate this event, many will share the joy with their loved ones through social media. So, we decided to round up some best wishes for you to send to your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook and other platforms. Scroll through to check them out. (Also read: Ram Temple Inauguration: Glimpse of Ayodhya days before consecration ) ChecAyodhya Ram Mandir k out Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration wishes, images, greetings and more to share with your loved ones. (HT Photo)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

On this auspicious and historic moment of the opening of the magnificent Ayodhya Ram Mandir, I hope Lord Ram showers his blessings on you.

The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is on January 22. (HT Photo)

Dhol, dhunuchi, and endless darshan! Ayodhya is pulsating with joy. Let the celebrations begin!

Rumbling dhol beats, vibrant decorations, and the air thick with devotion - Ayodhya's festive spirit is contagious! Let us bask in the glory of Shri Ram on this auspicious day.

At 12:30pm, the pran-pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT Photo)

Wishing everyone a blissful celebration as Ayodhya witnesses the divine homecoming of Lord Ram.

As the sacred doors of Ram Mandir open, may they usher in an era of divine blessings and cultural resurgence. Let's welcome this day together.

On Thursday, PM Modi even released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram Temple. (HT Photo)

The world is ready to witness the grandeur of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir! Are you? Jai Siya Ram.

May the inauguration of the Ram Mandir bring peace, harmony, and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shri Ram!

The stamps depict the history and historical moments around the opening of the Ram Temple(HT Photo)

Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" paint the sky as devotees throng the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. A sight to behold, a moment to cherish.

Celebrating the historic moment of Ayodhya Ram Mandir with heartfelt prayers and joy. May this day bless us all with prosperity and joy.

The inauguration is a historic and significant moment. (HT Photo)

From stone to sanctum, a divine abode rises. Let us celebrate this day together. Jai Shree Ram!

As Ayodhya welcomes the divine abode of Lord Ram, may it inspire us to lead righteous lives.

The idol of Lord Ram arrived at the temple complex on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

A million lamps illuminate the path to Ayodhya. May your journey to the Ram Mandir be filled with light and blessings.

The bells of Ayodhya echo across the nation, carrying a message of peace and unity. Let's celebrate this special day with open hearts and minds.

The idol has been kept inside the sanctum sanctorum but not installed yet.(HT Photo)

Jai Siya Ram! Let's celebrate this joyous day with much pomp and witness it unfold with our loved ones.

Witnessing history unfold! May the blessings of Lord Ram shower upon us all.

The idol also toured the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.(HT Photo)

Tears of joy and hearts brimming with devotion. Sending warm wishes to everyone celebrating the opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

This is a historic day for us all. Let's pray to Lord Ram for his divine blessings upon all humanity.

Lastly, the temple will be opened to the general public from January 23 onwards.(HT Photo)

A historic day for India as Ayodhya Ram Mandir stands tall, radiating the essence of dharma.

Wishing everyone a joyous and fulfilling darshan at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Jai Shri Ram!