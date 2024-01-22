First glimpse of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit from Ayodhya. Watch videos

Bollywood celebrities, invited for the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, have started arriving in the temple town. Actors Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were seen posing together before receiving a warm welcome with red roses and red shawls at Ayodhya airport. Also read: Alia Bhatt stuns in saree, Ranbir Kapoor wears dhoti-kurta for Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other celebs spotted together at the airport ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

Celebs get grand welcome in Ayodhya

Celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and actor Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene were spotted in traditional wear as they posed alongside filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani as well as actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

There was also a video of Alia and Ranbir making their way amid tight security to a waiting car outside Ayodhya airport. Katrina, Vicky and Madhuri were also spotted. While Vicky and Ranbir wore off-white ethnic Indian looks, Alia wore a blue saree, and Katrina and Madhuri Dixit chose golden and yellow sarees for the occasion. A video of the celebs at the temple has also surfaced online.

Celebs who reached Ayodhya early

Actor Kangana Ranaut reached Ayodhya on Sunday and took part in a cleanliness drive at an Ayodhya temple. Dressed in a red and gold saree, the actor was seen sweeping the floors at the Hanuman Garhi Temple. "Ayodhya has been decorated like a bride. Bhajans and yagya are being organised at several places. It feels like we have reached 'Dev Lok'...We cannot say anything about those who do not want to come...It feels really good to be in Ayodhya right now," she told news agency ANI.

Anupam Kher also flew to Ayodhya on Sunday. The actor posted a video of himself inside the flight and said, "I have reached Ayodhya with all the Ram devotees. There was an atmosphere of great devotion in the plane. We are blessed. Our country is blessed! Jai Shri Ram!"

Recently, newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram greeted the media outside the Mumbai airport before flying to Ayodhya. The actor joined in on "Jai Shri Ram" chants with the paparazzi. When asked about the Ram Mandir consecration, Randeep said, "It's a big day for India."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place