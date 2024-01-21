Kangana Ranaut sweeps temple floor in saree and sunglasses during Ayodhya visit, performs yagya. Watch

Kangana Ranaut has submerged herself in religious activities ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's newly-built Ram Temple. On Sunday, she took part in a yagya and also swept the premises of a temple with a broom in the holy town. She was decked up in a golden silk saree with heavy gold jewellery and a big bindi adorning her forehead. Also read: Kangana Ranaut is in awe of Ram Lalla idol at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, hails sculptor Arun Yogiraj: ‘Kitna pressure hoga’ Kangana Ranaut during a temple visit in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Kangana in Ayodhya

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kangana shared a video from Ayodhya in which she is seen sweeping the floor of a temple while still in her traditional ensemble and sunglasses. It seems she swept a small area as part of a community service.

She also shared pictures of herself performing the yagya with a few saints and sages. She is also seen having a light moment with saint Rambhadracharya as she takes his blessings. She wrote in Hindi on Instagram, “Come my Ram. Today, I met the most revered Shri Rambhadracharya ji and took his blessings. Participated in the Shastravat mass Hanuman Ji Yagya organized by him.”

Sharing her excitement for the January 22 event, she added, “Everyone is happy to welcome Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham. Tomorrow the king of Ayodhya is coming to his home after a long exile. Come my Ram, come my Ram.”

Kangana on Ram Mandir

Kangana was earlier spotted at the airport on her way to Ayodhya. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Kangana had said, "Those visiting Ayodhya Dham not only find peace of mind but also walk away with divine bliss while becoming better and wiser versions of themselves. It is our biggest and most-avowed dham, like the Vatican is for Christians. This city holds a lot of significance not just for the country but even beyond its shores. We are fortunate that Lord Ram has given us the wisdom to visit and worship him here."

The actor had earlier praised the sculptor of Ram Lalla's idol which was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya.

Kangana's films

Kangana was last seen as an Air Force pilot in Tejas. The film is now available on OTT after a receiving a lukewarm response in theatres. She will next be seen in Emergency, in which she plays late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is yet to announce the release date of the film.

