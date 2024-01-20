Madhur Bhandarkar: People are giving me money to offer when I reach Ram mandir

Madhur Bhandarkar says he has been counting down days to January 22. The filmmaker tells us, "I am going for the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya. Many from the film industry as well as from different walks of life are going to be there as well." Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar

The 55-year-old is touched at the way people are coming forward to offer money to the deity, through him. "My friends, family and neighbours have reached out to me. They got to know through news channels and papers that I am going, so they have given me money Ram ji ko chadhaane ke liye. I am collecting it in a big envelope. That's very emotional."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The Padma Shree awardee will be staying in Ayodhya till the 23rd, and he has even gotten clothes made to wear specially at the occasion. "Maine toh bilkul naye kapde silwaaye hain itne bade din ke liye. I am looking forward to it and am very excited! I have been watching on TV all the preparations being done. It is superb!" he wraps up.