Kangana Ranaut is in awe of Ram Lalla idol at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, hails sculptor Arun Yogiraj: ‘Kitna pressure hoga’

Kangana Ranaut has showered praise on the Ram Lalla idol unveiled at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. She said it looked much like what she had imagined God's face to be. She hailed sculptor Arun Yogiraj for bringing the idol alive with the beautiful facial features and called him 'blessed'. The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the Garbha Griha of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram' ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Kangana Ranaut shares her views on the Ram Lalla idol.

Kangana on Ram Lalla idol

Sharing a closeup picture of the Ram Lalla idol, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, “I always thought Lord Rama looked like this as a young boy and my imaginations today came alive with this murti (idol)... @arun_yogiral aap dhanya hain (you are blessed).”

She further wrote, “Kaisi sundar aur mann ko moh lene wall ye pratima hai, kitna pressure hoga @arun_yogirai ji pe and aur swayam parmeshvar ko hi patthar mein tham lena kya kahein yeh bhi Ram ki he kripa hai... @arun_yogiraj ji Shri Ram ne aapko swayam darshan diye hain, aap dhanya hain (Such a beautiful, heart-winning idol is this. There must have been a lot of pressure on Arun Yogiraj, who idolised the God himself in stone. These are Ram's blessings. The God himself appeared in front of you, you are blessed).”

Kangana is also among several Bollywood celebrities who have personally received the invitation to attend the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Kangana's films

Kangana is currently busy with the post-production work on her upcoming film, Emergency. She has directed it and played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in it. She recently said on Instagram that she would announce the release date of the film soon.

Kangana was last seen in Tejas, in which she played an Indian Air Force pilot. The film couldn't fulfill her expectations at the box office. Besides Emergency, she will also be seen in a pan-India psychological thriller alongside R Madhavan. She has a few more films in the planning stage. Among them are Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Sita - The Incarnation.

