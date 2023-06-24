Emergency teaser: Kangana Ranaut stuns as Indira Gandhi, says ‘India is Indira’; actor announces release date. Watch

The first teaser promo of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is here. The film which marks her solo directorial debut, sees her play India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana took to her Instagram to share the announcement of the release date of the film, which is on November 24, 2023. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals she mortgaged all her property for Emergency as she wraps up shoot: 'It’s a rebirth for me...') Kangana Ranaut has shared the release date of her solo directorial debut Emergency.

The new Emergency promo

The video begins on June 25, 1975, with a state of chaos as protestors create a ruckus on the street and it appears to be a newspaper cutout with the headline, "State of Emergency declared." In Anupam Kher's voiceover, we see him next behind bars with the caption, "Opposition leader arrested." He plays the role of the late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan, also known as JP Narayan in the film. "Ye hamari nahi iss desh ki maut hai (This is not our death but the country's death)" he says.

More about the new teaser

The teaser then sees protestors being shot on the streets. "Iss tanasaahi ko rokna hoga (We have to stop this dictatorship)" he says further. It is then when Kangana Ranaut's voiceover as Indira Gandhi begins, as she says, "Mujhe iss desh ki raksha karne se koi nahi rok sakta (No one can stop me from protecting this country)" as her face appears on the screen. "Kyuki (because), India is Indira, and Indira is India!" The title card of the film appears along with the release date of the film being November 24.

Kangana shared the announcement video on her Instagram with the caption: "A protector or a dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November."

Kangana on Emergency

Earlier, Kangana had shared that she had mortgaged all her property for making the film, and had written a lengthy note after she wrapped the film this January. Kangana wrote, “As I wrap Emergency as an actor today… a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion… It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it… From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it in spite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested… I have been very open about my feelings on SM (social media) but I didn’t share all this, honestly, because I didn’t want people, who cared to worry unnecessarily and those, who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, I didn’t want to give them the pleasure of my pain…"

Kangana announced her film Emergency in 2021. It is written by Ritesh Shah, who also penned Kangana’s last film Dhaakad. Besides Kangana and Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, late Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade will also be seen in key roles in the film.

