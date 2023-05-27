Anupam Kher takes Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika out for lunch, pouts as she records video. Watch

Anupam Kher may be a busy actor with multiple films in his kitty but he always makes sure to take out time for his late friend and actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika. The two recently dined together at a Mumbai hotel. After Satish's untimely death, Anupam had promised to spend a lot of time with his 10-year-old daughter. Also read: Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika reads out heartbreaking letter to late dad: 'If I knew this was going to happen...' Vanshika Kaushik and Anupam Kher recently dined together.

Sharing a video from their lunch outing, Vanshika Kaushik wrote on Instagram, “Papa and I came often to Marriott for breakfasts and lunches. Wonderful to repeat the routine with my favourite Anupam uncle. And how can we not make a reel together. Bullet for you (heart emoji) with the one and only Anupam Kher.”

Fans of the actor were happy to see Anupam keeping his promise and praised him on social media. Reacting to their video, a fan wrote, “Anupam Sir hats off to your friendship (clapping emoji and crying emoji) Sahi kaha tha Javed Akhtar sahab ne, Anupam jaisa dost ho to mein bhi marna chahunga (Javed Akhtar was right when he said even he would like to die if he has a friend like Anupam).” Another wrote, “Good to see u sir taking care of your best friends family.”

An Instagram user also wrote, “Anupam while I might have mixed feeling for you an actor... But this gesture for the girl to live a normal life is simply heartfelt... Great deed and true friendship that goes beyond like a family. #respect @anupampkher Lastly I wish good luck for Vanshika. I hope she achieves greater heights than her father.”

Anupam Kher's promise to Vanshika

Satish Kaushik died on March 8 after celebrating Holi. He is survived by wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika. Anupam had hosted a musical evening on the occasion of the late actor's birth anniversary last month. At the event, he promised Vanshika that he will take care of her and will love her like her father. He also promised to spend time with her.

Last month, Vanshika had also shared a reel in which Anupam danced for her. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vanshika mentioned that her father was a better dancer but thanked Anupam for trying.

