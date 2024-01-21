Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Anupam Kher, Shefali Shah, other celebs reach Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration. Watch

Hundreds of celebrities, film personalities, sportspersons, politicos and others have been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya on January 22. On Sunday, before the D-day, some celebrities have been spotted at airports, flying out from Mumbai or Chennai to Lucknow and Ayodhya for the ceremony. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Pawan Kalyan: 8 celebs who donated towards Ayodhya's Ram Temple construction) Some celebrities have been spotted arriving in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir consecration (ANI)

Randeep-Lin arrive in Ayodhya

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were clicked in both Mumbai and Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon. Randeep was dressed in a white t-shirt and blue denims while Lin opted for something a little more colourful for their trip. The couple also waved and posed for the paparazzi when they were spotted.

Anupam Kher flies with devotees

Ahead of leaving to Ayodhya, Anupam spoke to the press and said, “We have waited for this day for many years, it’s finally here.” He later posted a video on his Instagram, showing an airplane filled with devotees also heading to Ayodhya. He wrote, “I have reached Ayodhya with all Ram devotees. The airplane had an amazing atmosphere of devotion.”

Shefali Shah calls it a cultural moment

Shefali Shah spoke to the press at Lucknow airport and said, “I am honoured to be here. This is one of the biggest cultural moments that our country and we, as Indians, can experience. The entire country is celebrating this moment. It’s a collective moment of joy.”

Musicians get emotional

Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik were also clicked at the Lucknow airport. “I am so happy and excited. My wife and I feel blessed that we are a part of this. I pray for peace in the world,” said Shankar, while Anu said, “It is a wonderful feeling and I am very emotional. This is a huge occasion.”

Celebs expected to attend the consecration

Rajinikanth and Dhanush were spotted at the Chennai airport, leaving for Ayodhya on Sunday, while Kangana Ranaut is already there. Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Ram Charan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli and several other celebrities have also received invitations to the event.

