Teja Sajja’s HanuMan team donates more than 2.6 crore to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Prasanth Varma’s superhero film HanuMan was released on January 12. The film starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai is going strong at the box office worldwide. The makers had promised ₹5 to Ayodhya Ram Mandir for every ticket sold and they’re making true on that now. (Also Read: Prabhas donates ₹50 crore to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Here’s the truth) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

₹ 2.6 crore donated

The film’s team told the press that ₹2,66,41,055 has been donated to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The film crossed ₹150 crore mark globally and raked in massive numbers at the box office even on weekdays. The film’s team states that HanuMan witnessed maximum occupancy in domestic and overseas in its second weekend.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

During the pre-release event, the makers mentioned donating ₹5 for every ticket sold to the Ram Mandir. They have already donated a cheque of ₹14,85,810 from the 2,97,162 tickets sold during the film's premieres. And now, they will contribute ₹2,66,41,055, from the 53,28,211 tickets sold.

Celebs to attend the consecration

The Ram Mandir consecration will take place in Ayodhya on January 22. Numerous celebrities, sportspersons, politicos and other VIPs are expected to attend the event. Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Anushka Sharma and others received invites.

Actor Mohan Babu and director Vivek Agnihotri announced that they will not be able to attend, due to prior commitments, but the other celebs are expected to attend. Rajinikanth and Dhanush were spotted leaving to Ayodhya from Chennai by ANI, who posted a video. Actors like Akshay, Anupam Kher and Pawan Kalyan donated to the temple also.

About HanuMan

HanuMan is running in theatres and tells the story of a young man called Hanumanthu (Teja) who gains superpowers after coming across a totem in his village. How he stands up for his people against a capitalistic villain (Vinay) with the help of his sister (Varalaxmi) and lover (Amritha) forms the tale.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place