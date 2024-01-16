Kangana Ranaut points out what she finds extraordinary about PM Narendra Modi: ‘Look at his eyes’

Kangana Ranaut has shared a post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has shared her thoughts on what she thinks makes him extraordinary. She said it's the intensity in his intent and action that makes him stand apart from the crowd. She took to Instagram Stories to share a picture and point out the intensity in his eyes. Also read: Kangana Ranaut attends Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, poses with Aamir Khan after calling him ‘bechara’ Kangana Ranaut has shared a post about PM Modi.

Kangana on Modi

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “We all know Modi ji is one of us, what is it that makes him so extraordinary? In my opinion it's the sheer intensity of his intend, emotion and action... so it's the intensity. Look at this picture from today, look at his eyes it's just a look.... But more sharper and sparkling than a blazing sword...”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The Prime Minister was in Kochi on Tuesday for a roadshow and to launch new initiatives in Kerala.

Kangana prepping for Emergency

Kangana is back in Mumbai for post-production work on her upcoming film, Emergency. She had recently shared a glimpse of herself from the dubbing session for the film. The picture featured Kangana sitting with her folded legs on a chair and looking at the script. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Dubbing day, release date announcement coming soon ...#emergency."

Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. The film marks Kangana's first solo directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade and the late Satish Kaushik in prominent roles.

Kangana on Emergency

Opening up about the delay in Emergency release, Kangana had written on X, "Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life's learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it's a test of my worth and character as an individual. A tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all."

She had added, “My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency's release date. We have announced the Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back-to-back releasing films calendar and over-packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024). A new release date will be announced soon, please bear with us, your anticipation, curiosity and excitement for the film means a lot. Yours truly Kangana Ranaut.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place