Kangana Ranaut attends Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, poses with Aamir Khan after calling him ‘bechara’

Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare. This comes months after Kangana called Aamir ‘bechara’. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut trolls Aamir Khan as ‘bechara’ even as he praises her at event: 'He tried his best to pretend like...') Kangana Ranaut with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.

Kangana poses with Aamir at Ira's wedding reception

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kangana posted a photo as she posed with the Khan family. In the picture, Kangana posed for the camera as she stood between Ira and Aamir's first wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir was also seen posing for the paparazzi in the same frame.

For the event, Kangana wore a pink and grey lehenga. Aamir Khan opted for a black bandhgala and white trousers. Ira was seen in a red and golden lehenga while Nupur chose to twin with Aamir in black ensemble.

Kangana had said that Aamir was once her best friend

Last year, Kangana had said that Aamir was her best friend. She had written on Instagram Stories, "Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend... jaane kahan gaye woh din (Sometimes I recall the time when Aamir Sir was my best friend... I don't know where those days have gone)."

Kangana further talked about the legal battle between her and Hrithik Roshan. She further wrote, "One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear – it was one woman against entire industry."

Kangana had called Aamir ‘bechara’

A few months ago, Kangana had called Aamir 'bechara (poor thing)' after he praised her at an event. At the book launch of writer Shobhaa De, Aamir was asked who would play her well if a biopic was ever made on her. Aamir took the names of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Shobhaa, however, reminded him of Kangana.

A part of Kangana's tweet read, "Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one …Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you."

