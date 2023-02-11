Kangana Ranaut trolls Aamir Khan as ‘bechara’ even as he praises her at event: 'He tried his best to pretend like...'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is not impressed with Aamir Khan even as he praised her at a recent event. At the book launch of writer Shobhaa De, Aamir was asked who would play her well if a biopic was ever made on her. He took the names of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Shobhaa, however, reminded him of Kangana. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut warns Bollywood couple she claims was 'spying' on her)

“Yea, she would do it well as well. Kangana would do it well. She is a strong actor, she's very versatile,” he said as Shobhaa praised her work in Thalaivii. Kangana, however, thought that Aamir tried his best not to take her name.

“Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one …Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you," Kangana wrote in a tweet on Saturday morning. She continued, “Shobaa ji and I have opposing political views but that doesn’t stop her from acknowledging my art, hard work and dedication to my craft that is the reflection of one’s integrity and value system…. Wish you the best for your new book maam.” “Ha ha she is self made, fiery and super intelligent… why would she want anyone basic to play her .. I am very fortunate that she remembered me … and I would love to play Shobaa ji.. It’s girl love in the world of chauvinistic men,” she wrote in another tweet.

She also corrected herself that she has not three but four National Awards. “Sorry I have four national awards already and a PadmaShri my fans reminded I don’t even remember how many I have.”

Kangana has long attacked Aamir on various occasions. Kangana said in an earlier interview, “When Aamir called me for Dangal, Secret Superstar, I went all the way to Ambani’s house. Dangal, for me, was a film about women empowerment. But they don’t have time for any of my trails. I have two-three films coming up, but I don’t expect people to write about them.”

She added, “How do these people become so petty? How do these people look at a film, like for an individual, ‘Arre yaar, iska na kuch ho jaye, main chup baithta hoon!’ How do they do that? How does it even work? For me, this is a revelation that this film, what Rani Laxmibai has done, is this freedom only mine? Doesn’t it belong to anybody else?”

