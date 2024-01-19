HanuMan box office collections day 7: Teja Sajja’s superhero film earns 150 crore worldwide

HanuMan box office collection day 7: Prasanth Varma’s first superhero film in his cinematic universe, HanuMan, has surpassed expectations since its release on January 12. The film has officially entered the ₹100 crore club worldwide in its seven-day run. The film has collected ₹150 crore worldwide, according to the makers. (Also Read: HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja film beats Mahesh Babu-starrer by ₹5.75 crore) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

Box office collections

Sacnilk.com claims that the film made an estimated amount of ₹80.30 crore net in India alone. The film earned ₹9.50 crore net in India on its seventh day. According to the website, HanuMan earned ₹4.15 crore on its Thursday premiere and ₹8.05 crore on its opening day.

The film made ₹12.45 crore on Saturday, ₹16 crore on Sunday, ₹15.2 crore on Monday, ₹13.11 crore on Tuesday, ₹11.34 crore on Wednesday, ₹9.5 crore on Thursday and a total of ₹89.8 crore net so far. The film earned ₹66.08 crore in Telugu, ₹22.5 crore in Hindi, ₹0.66 crore in Tamil, ₹0.45 crore in Kannada and ₹0.11 crore in Malayalam.

About HanuMan

HanuMan faced-off Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram at the box office and held its own. It tells the story of a young man called Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja) who gains superpowers when he comes across a totem. Apart from Teja, the film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vijay Rai in lead roles. The film ends with a cliff-hanger, setting things up for the sequel, Jai Hanuman, and take forward Prasanth’s superhero universe.

Ticket sales donated to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Chiranjeevi revealed during the film’s pre-release event that the makers would donate ₹5 to Ram Mandir for every ticket sold. Telangana BJP President and Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy, felicitated Teja at his residence in New Delhi recently. Taking to X, Kishan shared a few pictures with the actor and captioned them, "Glad to have met the young talented actor of the HanuMan movie, Shri @tejasajja123 Garu in New Delhi.”

He added, “The movie (HanuMan), besides being a super hit, has also joined the celebrations of Pran Prathista of Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, by donating ₹5 from each ticket for the Bhavya Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

