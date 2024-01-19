close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / HanuMan box office collections day 7: Teja Sajja's superhero film earns 150 crore worldwide

HanuMan box office collections day 7: Teja Sajja’s superhero film earns 150 crore worldwide

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 19, 2024 08:09 PM IST

HanuMan box office collection day 7: Prasanth Varma’s first superhero film in his cinematic universe starring Teja Sajja crosses ₹150 crore worldwide.

HanuMan box office collection day 7: Prasanth Varma’s first superhero film in his cinematic universe, HanuMan, has surpassed expectations since its release on January 12. The film has officially entered the 100 crore club worldwide in its seven-day run. The film has collected 150 crore worldwide, according to the makers. (Also Read: HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja film beats Mahesh Babu-starrer by 5.75 crore)

Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan
Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

Box office collections

Sacnilk.com claims that the film made an estimated amount of 80.30 crore net in India alone. The film earned 9.50 crore net in India on its seventh day. According to the website, HanuMan earned 4.15 crore on its Thursday premiere and 8.05 crore on its opening day.

The film made 12.45 crore on Saturday, 16 crore on Sunday, 15.2 crore on Monday, 13.11 crore on Tuesday, 11.34 crore on Wednesday, 9.5 crore on Thursday and a total of 89.8 crore net so far. The film earned 66.08 crore in Telugu, 22.5 crore in Hindi, 0.66 crore in Tamil, 0.45 crore in Kannada and 0.11 crore in Malayalam.

About HanuMan

HanuMan faced-off Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram at the box office and held its own. It tells the story of a young man called Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja) who gains superpowers when he comes across a totem. Apart from Teja, the film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vijay Rai in lead roles. The film ends with a cliff-hanger, setting things up for the sequel, Jai Hanuman, and take forward Prasanth’s superhero universe.

Ticket sales donated to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Chiranjeevi revealed during the film’s pre-release event that the makers would donate 5 to Ram Mandir for every ticket sold. Telangana BJP President and Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy, felicitated Teja at his residence in New Delhi recently. Taking to X, Kishan shared a few pictures with the actor and captioned them, "Glad to have met the young talented actor of the HanuMan movie, Shri @tejasajja123 Garu in New Delhi.”

He added, “The movie (HanuMan), besides being a super hit, has also joined the celebrations of Pran Prathista of Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, by donating 5 from each ticket for the Bhavya Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

ott:10
