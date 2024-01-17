Rishab Shetty calls Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan ‘a triumph in storytelling and filmmaking by Prasanth Varma'

Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan was released alongside Mahesh Babu's big-budget Telugu action film Guntur Kaaram on Friday. Despite the clash, the Telugu superhero film has been performing well in India and worldwide. Giving the film a thumbs up, Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to talk about the Prasanth Varma directorial. Also read: Rana Daggubati takes off shoes before posing with HanuMan poster, fans react Rishab Shetty praises HanuMan for its storytelling and Teja Sajja's performance.

'Teja Sejja's performance stays with you'

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty tweeted, "Joining the chorus of praise for Hanuman – a triumph in storytelling and filmmaking by Prashant Verma. Teja Sejja's performance stays with you long after the credits roll... Hanuman... @PrasanthVarma @tejasajja123."

Reacting to his gesture, an X user tweeted, "Great to see appreciation from you Rishab sir." One more said, "Chorus is growing loud and big for HanuMan, the accolades are pouring in from across the industries down south... hats off to Rishab Shetty for acknowledging good work."

A few days ago, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had also tweeted, "Hey @PrasanthVarma and @tejasajja123 CONGRATULATIONS on the unanimous BLOCKBUSTER TALK...Jai HanuMan."

About HanuMan

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the film stars Teja Sajja in the lead role alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in key roles. The film shows how an ordinary man unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. As he embraces his abilities, he takes on a formidable supervillain, turning his ordinary life upside down as he embarks on a battle between good and evil.

Teja Sajja on HanuMan

Within four days of its release, HanuMan entered the ₹100 crore club worldwide. Actor Teja Sajja said about his superhero sci-fi film in a recent interview with news agency ANI, "The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion. This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, it's our history, is also connected with the superhero element."

