Rana Daggubati takes off shoes before posing with HanuMan poster, fans react: ‘Unapologetic connection to our roots’

Actor Rana Daggubati recently attended an event for the new film HanuMan in Mumbai, where he grabbed attention. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), a person shared a video of the actor taking off his shoes before posing in front of the poster of the film. (Also Read | HanuMan box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja film earns ₹55 crore in India, enters ₹100 crore club worldwide) Rana Daggubati at an event of HanuMan.

Rana's gesture wins hearts

In the clip, Rana arrived at the event wearing a black T-shirt, denim jacket and pants. Before posing for the paparazzi in front of the HanuMan poster, he removed his shoes, placed them on one side and posed for the camera.

Sharing the clip, the X user, @MrSinha_ wrote, "The reason why I love Telugu film industry. Most of them are so connected with Hindu culture...Just see how @RanaDaggubati removed his shoes before posing in front of the Bajrang Bali's poster... Such small things do matter..."

Fans react to Rana's move

Reacting to the video, a person said, "Absolutely, Mr Sinha and these ain't small things, these things matter, in our house we don't let shoes inside." A comment read, "South actors are connected to roots and earns respect." An X user commented, "This is exactly why I became fan of South Movies and Telugu in particular. Unapologetic connection to our roots. Costumes, food, outdoors, customs, music feel so Indian."

About HanuMan

The superhero sci-fi film HanuMan released in theatres in January this year and have been doing extremely well at the box office. Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the film stars Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. Teja Sajja talked to news agency ANI about the film.

He had said, "The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion. This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaasaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film."

Rana's upcoming film

Fans will see Rana alongside Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 170. Lyca Productions, the film's production house, made the announcement on October 3 last year. "Welcoming the dapper & supercool talent Mr Rana Daggubati on board for #Thalaivar170. #Thalaivar170Team has gotten even more charismatic with the addition of the dashing @RanaDaggubati," the production banner posted on X. Anirudh Ravichander joined the team as the film's music director. TJ Gnanavel has come on board to direct the film.

