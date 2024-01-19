Teja Sajja nearly lost an eye while shooting for HanuMan: ‘I have to undergo surgery’

Teja Sajja's HanuMan has grossed more than ₹150 crore worldwide in seven days. In an interview with Zoom, Teja Sajja opened up about the film's box office success, its sequel, and more. He also revealed he 'broke quite a few bones' and 'damaged the cornea of his right eye' while filming for the sci-fi superhero movie directed by Prasanth Varma. He also talked about HanuMan's sequel. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews HanuMan, admits Teja Sajja ‘surprised her’ Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu in the Telugu superhero film HanuMan.

'HanuMan is a labour of love, pain'

When asked if he injured himself while shooting for the film, Teja Sajja said, "Yes, I did! I broke quite a few bones. The injuries are still there. I damaged the cornea of my right eye." Responding to if his eye was now okay, the actor said, "Not yet. The eye is in the process of healing. We used a red lens for my character, which scratched my cornea. And then there were lots of dust and stones going into the eyes. It was very painful. I have to undergo surgery before I can see fully. But one thing is for sure: I loved every minute of the shooting. People talk about giving their blood and sweat. We did that literally. HanuMan is a labour of love, pain and honesty."

Asked if he was looking to do another superhero film, Teja Sajja said him and the makers 'are planning a sequel to HanuMan right away'. In the sci-fi film, Teja Sajja gets superpowers because of Lord Hanuman. Along with him, the film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai, among others.

HanuMan box office collection

As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Teja Sajja's HanuMan entered the ₹150 crore club worldwide on day 7. Sharing the film's latest worldwide box office collection, Manobala tweeted on Friday, "Hanuman ENTERS ₹150 crore club in style with just 7 days of run.The film is racing towards ₹200 crore club. Day 1 ₹21.35 crore, day 2 ₹29.72 cr [including additional premieres], day 3 ₹24.16 crore, day 4 ₹25.63 crore, day 5 ₹19.57 crore, day 6 ₹15.4 crore, day 7 ₹14.75 crore. Total ₹150.58 crore."

