Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela get invited to attend Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. They received an exclusive invitation from Sunil Ambekar of RSS who visited their home in Hyderabad to extend the invitation. The event is expected to see celebrities, political leaders, industrialists, sports personalities and celebrities in attendance, apart from devotees. (Also Read: After Ranbir-Alia, Dhanush and Randeep Hooda get invitations to attend Ram Temple inauguration on January 22) Ram Charan with Sunil Ambekar at the actor's residence in Hyderabad

Celebs in attendance

Invitations have been sent out to numerous celebrities nationwide for the event. Actors like Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff have been invited. They were presented with bouquets and invitations to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

About the temple

Over one lakh devotees are expected in Ayodhya on January 22 for the Ram Mandir's 'pran pratishtha', which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, is 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai had said earlier as reported by news agency PTI. Each floor of the temple is 20 feet high and has a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

Ram’s upcoming work

Last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Jr NTR and Alia as his co-stars, Ram is currently shooting for Shankar’s maiden Telugu film, Game Changer. In RRR he played a fictional version of the rebel Sitaramaraju, a British policeman who turns out to be a freedom fighter. In Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, he will play an IAS officer. He will also star in a film helmed by Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. Rumoured to be a sports drama the film will star Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar in a key role.

