Ram Charan wishes AR Rahman happy birthday, welcomes him onboard Buchi Babu Sana’s RC 16

Ram Charan’s upcoming drama with National Award-winning Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana seems to be shaping up well. After Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar revealed recently that he has been roped in for the project, the team made an exciting announcement on music composer AR Rahman’s birthday. (Also Read: Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Check out his evergreen Hindi songs) Ram Charan's next film with see music by AR Rahman(Instagram)

Birthday wishes

Welcoming Rahman on-board the project and wishing him on his birthday, Ram wrote on X, “Happy Birthday @arrahman sir, wish you health and happiness always.” The makers also announced the news officially on Saturday that the Oscar Award-winning composer has been roped in to score the music. Buchi’s debut film Uppena had good music and fans have high expectations from this project too. Other cast and crew details are yet to be be announced.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Rahman’s ‘return’ to Telugu

Rahman boasts of a massive discography, scoring iconic numbers in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, English, Persian and Mandarin. While a lot of the composer’s songs in Tamil have also been dubbed into Telugu or he was roped in for a remake, it’s rare for him to compose for a Telugu project that will be dubbed in other Indian languages.

He only scored the background for Nippu Ravva in the ‘90s before composing for Super Police, Gangmaster, Naani, Ye Maaya Chesave, Komaram Puli and Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo in the language. So in a way, the yet-to-be-titled project marks his ‘return’ to Telugu cinema after years.

Upcoming work

Ram is currently shooting for Shankar’s maiden Telugu project, Game Changer. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role and features an ensemble cast in key roles. Shooting for the film is in progress and the film is expected to hit screens sometime this year. After wrapping up shooting for that, he will commence shooting for Buchi’s film.

Rahman has numerous films lined up in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Arabic. He is also composing for Dhanush’s upcoming film, Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.