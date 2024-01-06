Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Tu Hi Re, Chaiyya Chaiyya to Rang De Basanti, his evergreen Hindi songs

Music maestro AR Rahman clocked his 67th birthday on Saturday. The musician has composed songs for many films in his over three-decade-long career. He is also a winner of six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award, among others. In 2010, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan. (Also Read | AR Rahman reaches Nagore Dargah in auto-rickshaw to attend Kanduri festival) AR Rahman has composed songs for many films.

AR Rahman began his career in the early 1990s with the Tamil film Roja and it was followed by Bombay. His music for Slumdog Millionaire (2008) earned him Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards. He was also awarded Best Compilation Soundtrack Album and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2010 Grammy Awards. He is nicknamed "Isai Puyal" (musical storm) and "Mozart of Madras".

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As he celebrates his birthday today, we bring you a few of his best-composed songs. Check them out here:

1) Tu Hi Re

The romantic song from the 1995 film Bombay is still a favourite among the listeners. The track was picturised on Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala. Tu Hi Re was sung by Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

2) Yeh Haseen Vadiyan

Another romantic song from the music maestro; the song was sung by Chithra and SP Balasubrahmanyam. Yeh Haseen Vadiyan Yeh Khula Aasaman is from the 1992 film Roja. The song features Madhoo and Arvind Swamy.

3) Hai Rama

The song is from the 1995 film Rangeela and has been sung by Swarnalatha and Hariharan. The song, whose theme is love and longing, stars Jackie Shroff and Urmila Matondkar. It became a favourite among the listeners after its release.

4) Chaiyya Chaiyya

One of the songs that has stuck with the masses, even after almost over 25 years, is this pop-folk song. The song showed Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora, among others, dancing on top of a moving train. The song from the 1998 movie Dil Se has been sung by Sapna Awasthi and Sukhwinder Singh.

5) Kun Faya Kun

One of the best Sufi songs ever; it is yet another of AR Rahman's gems. The melodious and heart-touching song is from the 2011 film Rockstar. It has been picturised on Ranbir Kapoor. The song has been sung by AR Rahman, Javed Ali, and Mohit Chauhan.

6) Rang De Basanti

The title track of the film by the same name was released in 2006. The patriotic song has been sung by Daler Mehndi and K S Chitra. The song features Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth Narayan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, and Alice Patten.

7) Agar Tum Saath Ho

Agar Tum Saath Ho, The emotionally moving song, a fan favourite, portrays love and conflict between a couple. The soul-touching music of AR Rahman has been beautifully portrayed through the lyrics of Irshad Kamil. It is from the 2015 film Tamasha and has been picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik have lent their voices to the song.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place