Arijit Singh says AR Rahman introduced auto-tune in India: ‘He doesn’t do it anymore, Sonu Nigam can’t go out of tune'

Singer Arijit Singh recently talked about the concept of auto-tune and cited an example of AR Rahman. In a chat with The Music Podcast, he said it was Rahman who started auto-tune in India and singers began sounding ‘beautiful’. However, he also added that things have changed and now Rahman himself doesn't use auto-tune. Also read: Arijit Singh beats Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Eminem to become Spotify's third most followed artist Arjit Singh on auto-tune in India and music composers' take on it.

Arijit Singh on auto-tune

Arijit said, "Auto-tune can’t turn a non-singer into a singer. It’s not like you sing anything, apply auto-tune and it will sound like it’s in tune. It’s not possible." He further added, "When people really liked to listen to Rahman’s songs, it was him actually who started using auto-tune in a very subtle way, That’s how a lot of singers started sounding beautiful."

Arijit Singh: Sonu Nigam can’t go out of tune

“When a singer sings, they sing with emotion. And when they sing with emotion, it is never perfect, they go away from the sur (tune) a little bit, most singers except Sonu Nigam, he can’t go out of tune I feel,” Arijit added. He also said, "Some music composers don’t like it at all like Mithoon Sharma, and Vishal Bhardwaj. AR Rahman also doesn’t do it anymore, earlier he used to. Now he goes with whatever voice is there. Pritam’s music always has auto-tune, to make it sound better."

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood who made his Hindi film debut with Murder 2 song Phir Mohabbat. He rose to fame with the release of hit numbers, Tum Hi Ho and Chahun Main Ya Naa from Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's film Aashiqui 2. It was released in 2013.

Some of Arijit's best songs include Apna Bana Le, Mast Magan, Zaalima, Shayad, Uska Hi Banana, Saware, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Khairiyat, Kesariya and Satranga. His latest song is Lutt Putt Gaya from Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will release on December 21.

