Arijit Singh beats Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Eminem to become Spotify's third most followed artist

Arijit Singh's rise on Spotify

Arijit has also surpassed other Spotify regulars like Drake, The Weekend, Rihanna and Adele among others. This seems to be a result also of the sheer volume of songs Arijit has churned out, particularly in the last eight months.

Arijit's recent discography

Arijit's latest track is him crooning for Shah Rukh Khan in a romantic song yet again. Chaleya, from the actor's upcoming film Jawan, is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Kumaar.

Prior to that, Arijit also sang Jasleen Royal's independent single Heeriye, along with her. The music video for the romantic track features Jasleen and Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

Arijit also lent his voice to Ranveer Singh in Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya's album of Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He sang the classic romantic number Tum Kya Mile, the retro dance track What Jhumka, and the melancholic song Ve Kamleya.

Arijit also sang songs from Nitesh Tiwari's romantic film Bawaal, where he lent his voice to Varun Dhawan in tracks like Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte.

But the most contentious song by Arijit was the recent Pasoori Nu, the rehashed version of Ali Sethi's popular track. It was a part of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha. Upon receiving backlash for the song, Arijit responded from his reported Twitter handle, “The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for under privileged. That's more important. Thode gaali kha lenge (I'm fine with a few criticisms).”

This year, Arijit Singh also sang the romantic number Tere Pyaar Mein from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from Vicky Kaushal-starrer romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Khairiyat in Sunny Deol-starrer blockbuster Gadar 2.

