Like Chaleya, here are Shah Rukh Khan's five most popular songs sung by Arijit Singh

If we talk about Shah Rukh Khan's songs from the ‘90s and early 2000s, singers like Sonu Nigam and Abhiheet Bhattacharya were the voice of the actor then. But if we consider Shah Rukh’s filmography in the past decade, there's one name that pops up the most: Arijit Singh. (Also Read: Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's romance is so fresh. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan in Chaleya

Their latest song, Chaleya, from Atlee's upcoming action thriller Jawan, was dropped on Monday. The internet can't stop raving about how much Arijit's voice suits Shah Rukh. A day before the song dropped, Shah Rukh himself tweeted that Arijit makes him sound like love “again.”

So let's take a look back at six popular songs of Shah Rukh in which Arijit has made him sound like love, and more:

Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari - Chennai Express

We first heard Arijit Singh's voice on Shah Rukh in Rohit Shetty's 2013 romantic comedy Chennai Express. The romantic dance song, Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari, was composed by Vishal-Shekhar and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It featured Arijit as Shah Rukh's voice and Sunidhi Chauhan as Deepika Padukone's.

Manwa Lage - Happy New Year

Composed by Vishal-Shekhar and written by Irshad Kamil, the romantic track from Farah Khan's 2014 blockbuster Happy New Year had Arijit sing for Shah Rukh and Shreya Ghoshal serenade as Deepika Padukone's voice.

Gerua - Dilwale

Arijit returned to sing for Shah Rukh a year later in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale. Composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, regular collaborators of the singer, Gerua was a conventional Shah Rukh Khan romantic song, that also featured Antara Mitra singing for Kajol.

Zaalima - Raees

Rahul Dholakia's 2017 crime thriller Raees starred Shah Rukh as a local bootlegger. But the film couldn't stay devoid of his signature romantic touch. Zaalima, yet again composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit, was a chartbuster. It also featured Harshdeep Kaur as Mahira Khan's voice.

Hawayein - Jab Harry Met Sejal

The same year, Arijit lent his voice to Shah Rukh in yet another timeless romantic song, Hawayein, in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal. This track was also composed by Pritam, and written by Irshad Kamil.

Jawan, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi among others, will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.

