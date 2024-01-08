After Ranbir and Alia, Randeep Hooda gets invitation to attend Ram Temple inauguration on January 22

Randeep Hooda is the latest actor to be invited to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The actor got a personal invitation on Monday, a day after his fellow actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, got the same. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt invited by RSS to attend Ram Temple inauguration ceremony) Randeep Hooda invited to attend Ram Mandir inauguration

Randeep invited

On Monday, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of news agency ANI shared a picture of Randeep receiving the official invitation to attend the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. Randeep wore a simple brown T-shirt and smiled for the camera as he received the invitation.

On Sunday, Ranbir and his wife Alia met Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan, and producer Mahaveer Jain. They were presented with bouquets and invitations to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

About the temple

Over one lakh devotees are expected in Ayodhya on January 22 for the Ram Mandir's 'pran pratishtha', which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, is 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai had said earlier as reported by news agency PTI. Each floor of the temple is 20 feet high and has a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

About Randeep

Randeep, who is all set to portray freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, flagged off the Swatantraveer Savarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra from Yerwada Central Jail in Pune last week. On January 6, 1924, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was released from the jail.

Directed and co-written by Randeep with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. Pavitra Rishta-fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film.

