Vivek Agnihotri says he will not be attending the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya. Here's why

Vivek Agnihotri says he will not be attending the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya. Here’s why

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 20, 2024 06:21 PM IST

The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War director Vivek Agnihotri shared his Pran Pratishtha invite on X, but also explained why he won't be able to make it.

The Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya on January 22 is expected to see numerous celebrities and politicos in attendance. But one celebrity who will not attend is director Vivek Agnihotri, of The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War-fame. He took to X and shared his invitation for the Pran Patishtha ceremony, and explained why he won't be able to make it. (Also Read: Jackie Shroff mops temple stairs ahead of Prana Pratishtha ceremony. Watch)

Vivek Agnihotri was impressed with the way technology is used for the Ram Mandir consecration (PTI)
Vivek Agnihotri was impressed with the way technology is used for the Ram Mandir consecration (PTI)

‘It’s unfortunate’

Vivek shared pictures of gold and maroon-hued invitations to the ceremony, revealing that he was surprised by how well the whole event was being planned. He wrote, “I was pleasantly surprised to receive many follow up calls from the office of CM @myogiadityanath Ji. The lady asked me travel details in an extremely warm but professional manner. Mighty impressed with the way technology is used to ensure a comfortable and safe visit for all.”

While Vivek did not get into details, he revealed that he will not be present at the consecration ceremony, as he will be out of India. He added, “It’s unfortunate that I am not being able to attend #PranPratishtha as I am not in Bharat on 22nd Jan for some inevitable reason and only Ram ji knows how sad I am. #RamMandir.”

Celebs receive invitations

Stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and several other celebrities received an invitation to the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya.

Recently there were rumours that Prabhas had made a sizeable donation to the temple, but Prabhas’ team spoke to India Today and clarified that it was “fake news.” The rumours of him sponsoring food for the attendees were also fake. The Ram temple will be open for darshan for the general public from January 23 onwards, per the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai.

