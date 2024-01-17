Watch | Ahead of Ram Temple's ‘pran prathishtha’, Ramayan-fame actors reach Ayodhya

Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri, renowned for portraying Lord Ram, Sita, and Laxman, respectively, in Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV series Ramayan, have arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday ahead of the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22. The trio is also set to film a music album titled “Humare Ram Aayenge”. The song "Hamare Ram Aayenge" is sung by Sonu Nigam, and the shooting took place at Guptar Ghat, Hanumangarhi, and Lata Chowk. The Ramayan trio will also film a “Humare Ram Aayenge” music album in Ayodhya.(Instagram/varindertchawla)

Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri are among the many celebrities invited to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22. A video circulating online captures the trio in traditional yellow and red attire, walking the streets of Ayodhya.

Dipika was dressed in a red saree, while Arun and Sunil opted for simplicity in traditional yellow kurtas.

During an event in Ayodhya, Arun, who portrayed the character of Lord Ram, shared his thoughts on the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Lord Ram in an interaction with the media.

‘Ramayan’ actors on Ram Temple's ‘pran prathishtha’

Arun Govil who played Lord Ram in Ramayan said, “Ayodhya's Ram temple will prove to be our 'Rashtra Mandir.' The culture that had faded in the last few years across the world, this temple will again send a message that will strengthen our culture. It is a heritage that will be known to the whole world, this temple will be a source of inspiration, it is the centre of our faith, it will be our pride, it will become our identity. Our morals should be adopted by all.”

Sunil Lahiri, who played the role of Laxman, said, "I am very fortunate to be attending the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, I am getting a chance to know what I did not know, the atmosphere created in the country is very religious and is very positive and it will give a very positive feeling to the world"

Sunil Lahiri added, "Those who have been denying Ram, they do not know what Ram is unless someone reads Ramayana. God is Maryada Purushottam, Ramayana also teaches us that we should live with dignity, this teaching is not known to those who deny Ram."

Deepika Chikhalia, who played the role of Goddess Sita, said, "Our image has settled in the hearts of the people, even after the construction of Ram temple, I do not think there will be any change in it, Ram Lala's life is being consecrated, people have given a lot of love. The characters of Ramayana will continue to receive similar love."

