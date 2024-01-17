close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: Lord Ram Lalla's idol to tour temple premises today
Live

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: Lord Ram Lalla's idol to tour temple premises today

Jan 17, 2024 08:55 AM IST
OPEN APP

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour all attendees, presenting them with gifts including 'Ram Raj.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Welcome to our Live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony, which would be a grand affair, would draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Ram Mandir is ready for “pran pratishtha” (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla (the child Ram) on January 22. (HT Photo)
Ram Mandir is ready for “pran pratishtha” (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla (the child Ram) on January 22. (HT Photo)

The seven-day rituals commenced with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, as part of the Pratishtha Mahotsav of January 22, Anil Mishra did all the penance at Sangopang and took a bath in the Saryu river and performed Panchgavyaprashan. Acharya Vedicpravar Laxmikant Dixit was present at the time of Havan. The recital of Valmiki Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana started in the pavilion.

On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala in the Prasad premises.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the trust for the ceremony.

The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

The rituals will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 17, 2024 08:55 AM IST

    Rituals to continue till January 21

    The lead-up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22 began with rituals at the temple complex on Tuesday.

    These rituals will continue until January 21. On January 22, the essential rites for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of the Ram Lalla idol will take place, as informed by temple trust general secretary Champat Rai to reporters on Monday.

  • Jan 17, 2024 08:46 AM IST

    A man from Hyderabad prepares a Laddu weighing 1265 kg to offer at the Ayodhya Ram Temple

    Hyderabad, Telangana: A man from Hyderabad prepares a Laddu weighing 1265 kg to offer at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The laddu will be taken to Ayodhya from Hyderabad today in a refrigerated glass box.

  • Jan 17, 2024 08:46 AM IST

    Day 2 of Pran Pratishtha: Lord Ram Lalla idol to tour Temple premises today

    The idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be touring the premises of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Wednesday, the second day of the week-long Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid said.

    "On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on 'X' quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid.

    On Tuesday, Panchgavyaprashan was performed at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd), after worshipping Vishnu.

  • Jan 17, 2024 08:45 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the program of offering clothes made for Lord Ram

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the program of offering clothes made for Lord Ram with the help of more than 12 lakh devotees of Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust, yesterday in Lucknow.

  • Jan 17, 2024 08:11 AM IST

    Ramayan stars Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, Deepika Chikhalia to attend Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration

    Actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, and Deepika Chikhalia, known for Ramand Sagar's Ramayan, visited Ayodhya to shoot their album Hamare Ram Aayenge. While talking to the media at an event in Ayodhya, Arun, who played the character of Lord Ram shared his thoughts regarding the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
ayodhya ayodhya ram temple ayodhya verdict + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On