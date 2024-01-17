Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: Lord Ram Lalla's idol to tour temple premises today

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Welcome to our Live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony, which would be a grand affair, would draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Ram Mandir is ready for “pran pratishtha” (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla (the child Ram) on January 22. (HT Photo)

The seven-day rituals commenced with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, as part of the Pratishtha Mahotsav of January 22, Anil Mishra did all the penance at Sangopang and took a bath in the Saryu river and performed Panchgavyaprashan. Acharya Vedicpravar Laxmikant Dixit was present at the time of Havan. The recital of Valmiki Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana started in the pavilion.

On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala in the Prasad premises.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the trust for the ceremony.

The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

The rituals will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla.