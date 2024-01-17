Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: Lord Ram Lalla's idol to tour temple premises today
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour all attendees, presenting them with gifts including 'Ram Raj.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Welcome to our Live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony, which would be a grand affair, would draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.
The seven-day rituals commenced with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, as part of the Pratishtha Mahotsav of January 22, Anil Mishra did all the penance at Sangopang and took a bath in the Saryu river and performed Panchgavyaprashan. Acharya Vedicpravar Laxmikant Dixit was present at the time of Havan. The recital of Valmiki Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana started in the pavilion.
On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala in the Prasad premises.
Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the trust for the ceremony.
The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.
The rituals will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 17, 2024 08:55 AM IST
Rituals to continue till January 21
The lead-up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22 began with rituals at the temple complex on Tuesday.
These rituals will continue until January 21. On January 22, the essential rites for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of the Ram Lalla idol will take place, as informed by temple trust general secretary Champat Rai to reporters on Monday.Jan 17, 2024 08:46 AM IST
A man from Hyderabad prepares a Laddu weighing 1265 kg to offer at the Ayodhya Ram Temple
Hyderabad, Telangana: A man from Hyderabad prepares a Laddu weighing 1265 kg to offer at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The laddu will be taken to Ayodhya from Hyderabad today in a refrigerated glass box.Jan 17, 2024 08:46 AM IST
Day 2 of Pran Pratishtha: Lord Ram Lalla idol to tour Temple premises today
The idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be touring the premises of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Wednesday, the second day of the week-long Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid said.
"On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on 'X' quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid.
On Tuesday, Panchgavyaprashan was performed at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd), after worshipping Vishnu.Jan 17, 2024 08:45 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the program of offering clothes made for Lord Ram
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the program of offering clothes made for Lord Ram with the help of more than 12 lakh devotees of Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust, yesterday in Lucknow.Jan 17, 2024 08:11 AM IST
Ramayan stars Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, Deepika Chikhalia to attend Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration
Actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, and Deepika Chikhalia, known for Ramand Sagar's Ramayan, visited Ayodhya to shoot their album Hamare Ram Aayenge. While talking to the media at an event in Ayodhya, Arun, who played the character of Lord Ram shared his thoughts regarding the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Read moreShare this article
-