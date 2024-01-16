Full list of star-studded cricketers invited to attend Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

From Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, several household names from the cricket fraternity have received invitations to attend the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, former India skipper Virat Kohli became the latest cricketer to receive an invite to the ceremony in Ayodhya. Kohli and Dhoni have been invited to the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya(X/Twitter)

After India's win over Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, former India skipper Kohli marked his return to the shortest format in the T20 World Cup year. As per the latest developments, Kohli and his actress-wife, Anushka Sharma, received the invite at the couple's Mumbai home. Earlier, World Cup-winning captain Dhoni and batting legend Tendulkar were given invitations to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer's sizzling take on Bazball before India vs England Test series: 'Don’t think about what...'

Dhoni was given the invitation by Dhananjay Singh, the co-province secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “Today, State General Secretary (Organization) Shri @bjpkarmveer ji and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's co-province executive Shri Dhananjay Singh ji congratulated the former captain of the Indian cricket team, pride of Jharkhand, Shri Mahendra Singh Dhoni ji at the JSCA Stadium for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Invited to join the prestige,” BJP Jharkhand wrote on its X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Earlier, former India opener Gautam Gambhir shared a post about receiving the invitation. "Dad was honoured to receive the invitation for प्राण प्रतिष्ठा! Jai Shri Ram!," wrote Gambhir on X. The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began a week prior to the ceremony on Tuesday. The temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," said Champat Rai, who is the General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.